Report: President Trump considers forming Patriot party

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

President Trump appears to be keeping politics on the horizon with talks of forming his own political party.

On Tuesday, reports said the President discussed forming a so-called “Patriot party” with some of his top aides and supporters. Traditionally, third parties have failed to gain steam in challenging both the Democrat and Republican parties.

However, due to his large base of supporters and the record number of people who voted for him in 2020, many believe President Trump has what it takes to carry on the movement. According to Politico, he spent days calling his close advisors to ask what he needs to do to “stay part of the conversation.” In his “farewell address,” the President hinted at his future political career by saying the “MAGA movement” is only just beginning.

“As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together,” President Trump stated. “We did what we came here to do and so much more.”

"Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America." 🇺🇸 https://t.co/LEuDDUXZ84 — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) January 20, 2021

The idea also came into play as some Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, broke with the President and placed blame on him for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

However, recent polls showed the President still has strong support among voters and the GOP. While President Trump has not officially commented on the idea — and it remains unclear if and when the plan would come together — some have voiced concern the new party would draw voters away from the Republican party.

Nonetheless, President Trump remains committed to the American people.

“I will always fight for you,” he said. “I will be watching. I will be listening and I couldn’t have done it without you. So just a goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form.”

MORE NEWS: President Trump Delivers Final Remarks