Report: President Trump considering sitting out 2020 general election debates

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

President Trump may be willing to skip the 2020 general election debates, no matter who his Democrat opponent is. According to a report by the New York Times Thursday, the president is considering sitting out because he doesn’t trust the commission responsible for setting up the debates.

The report also said the president is more concerned about which media personalities will moderate the debates and less concerned about his Democrat opponent.

After a 2016 debate against Hillary Clinton, then-candidate Trump complained of a defective microphone. The debate commission later admitted a technical malfunction affected the volume in his microphone that night.

“The also gave me a defective mic, did you notice that?” then-candidate Trump asked reporters following the debate. “But I wonder, was that on purpose?”

A campaign senior adviser for the president told the New York Times the 2020 debate strategy will not be discussed until next year.