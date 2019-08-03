Report: Pres. Trump wants all troops out of Afghanistan

OAN newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

New reports claim President Trump is looking to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, by the 2020 election. Current and former defense officials confirmed the report this week.

Defense Hawks have pushed back against a full withdrawal in the next 15 months, saying they want some troops to remain to continue the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Reports earlier this week said the Trump administration is planning on reducing the number of troops in country by up to 9,000, down from the 14,000 currently stationed there.

The Pentagon said there has been no official withdraw order yet.