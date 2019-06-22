Trending

Report: Pentagon Launches Retaliatory Digital Strike on Iran

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:26 AM PT — Saturday, June 22, 2019

The Pentagon’s Cyber Command reportedly launches a secret digital attack on an Iranian spy group.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the cyber attack occurred Thursday and targeted spies allegedly responsible for last week’s bombing of two oil tankers.

FILE – In this Thursday, June 13, 2019 file photo, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman. A series of attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf has ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and Iran — and raised fears over the safety of one of Asia’s most vital energy trade routes, where about a fifth of the world’s oil passes through its narrowest at the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks have jolted the shipping industry, with many of operators in the region on high alert. (AP Photo/ISNA, File)

Reports say the group is linked to The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and allegedly responsible for attacking many more military and civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of Iranian offciials.

The Iranian National Guard are believed to conduct the covert cyber attacks in order to maintain control over the Gulf.

U.S. Cyber Command has yet to comment on reports of the operation.

