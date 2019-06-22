Report: Pentagon Launches Retaliatory Digital Strike on Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:26 AM PT — Saturday, June 22, 2019

The Pentagon’s Cyber Command reportedly launches a secret digital attack on an Iranian spy group.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the cyber attack occurred Thursday and targeted spies allegedly responsible for last week’s bombing of two oil tankers.

Reports say the group is linked to The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and allegedly responsible for attacking many more military and civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of Iranian offciials.

The Iranian National Guard are believed to conduct the covert cyber attacks in order to maintain control over the Gulf.

U.S. Cyber Command has yet to comment on reports of the operation.