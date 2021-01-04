Report: Pelosi allowed recently COVID-positive rep. onto House floor to vote for her

OAN Newsroom

Nancy Pelosi has shown yet another example of her hypocrisy regarding COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Under quarantine for coronavirus, Americans are not allowed to travel, visit friends, family or even go to work in some cases. If you’re a Democrat in Congress, however, it’s your “congressional duty” to break quarantine, enter the chamber and re-elect radical Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

According to a report Sunday, that’s the example the California Democrat set for Americans amid her narrow re-election to the leading role in the lower chamber of Congress. The report noted that in an effort to win a tough battle for re-election and compensate for seats lost by Democrats, Pelosi encouraged a handful of coronavirus-positive Democrats to break their quarantine in order to vote for her.

For example, Democrat Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore entered the chamber to vote for Pelosi despite announcing she had tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Pelosi appeared to amplify coronavirus concerns as she was sworn in as House Speaker on Sunday.

“A responsibility as daunting and demanding as any previous generation of leadership has ever faced,” she stated. “We begin this new term of Congress in a time of extraordinary difficulty.”

According to Speaker Pelosi, healthy Americans must wear masks, close their small businesses, and stay home at all times. But a Democrat who tested positive for COVID-19 can travel to DC, vote on the House floor, and is deemed “essential” just to keep Nancy Pelosi in power. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 4, 2021

Despite turning a blind eye to Democrats breaking their quarantines, Pelosi had previously criticized President Trump for what she described as not taking the virus seriously.

“Well, I think we should be concerned because of the virus and its viciousness, but also because of the denial that the President is in,” she once claimed.

This cames after Pelosi faced backlash for violating her own lockdown policies in San Francisco, specifically when she had been caught getting her hair done at a salon after she had cited coronavirus-related concerns and ordered them to close.

In a public address in which Pelosi addressed the controversy, a reporter asked if she felt she should apologize to San Francisco hair salons for holding held them to a standard that she did not appear to follow. The House Speaker asserted that it was the salon that should apologize “for setting her up.”

Further, Pelosi was criticized for not wearing a mask at the hair salon despite requiring other San Francisco residents to wear them under similar circumstances. In this situation, her response appeared much different from previous comments she had made toward the President about mask-related concerns.

“I just had my hair washed, I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair,” she explained.

As Pelosi’s constituency in San Francisco approaches its one-year anniversary of living under some of the strictest lockdown orders in the country, it appears those standards do not apply in cases where her growing political power is jeopardized.

