Report on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street: The Sun



FILE PHOTO: The Union Jack and the European Union flags hang at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Union Jack and the European Union flags hang at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

February 22, 2019

(Reuters) – Downing Street has delayed an announcement on no-deal Brexit tariffs to avoid backlash from lawmakers so that the report comes after the next Brexit vote in parliament, the Sun newspaper reported.

The report, which was to contain details of import duties on food and ceramics, will now be released only “next Thursday or Friday,” the newspaper said. The delay has been caused due to the government’s worry about how the announcement will be viewed by lawmakers, the newspaper said, citing “one insider.”

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)