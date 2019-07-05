Report: officials worked over July 4th holiday on census question

OAN newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

Officials with the Justice and Commerce departments worked overtime through the holiday, to find a way to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

According to the Washington Post, after the Supreme Court ruled against adding the question to the census, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed the department began printing the forms without the question on it.

However, on Wednesday President Trump said the administration was ‘absolutely moving forward’ with the question, and officials were directed to look for other legal options.

A federal judge gave the administration until later Friday to present a new reason for including the question on the survey.