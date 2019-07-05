Trending

Report: officials worked over July 4th holiday on census question

OAN newsroom
UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

Officials with the Justice and Commerce departments worked overtime through the holiday, to find a way to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

FILE – In this June 20, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. Two issues that could determine the distribution of political power for the next decade await resolution on the Supreme Court’s final day of decisions before a long summer break. Chief Justice John Roberts could well be the author of decisions on both politically charged topics Thursday, June 27, whether to allow a citizenship question on the 2020 census and place limits on drawing electoral districts for partisan gain. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

According to the Washington Post, after the Supreme Court ruled against adding the question to the census, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed the department began printing the forms without the question on it.

However, on Wednesday President Trump said the administration was ‘absolutely moving forward’ with the question, and officials were directed to look for other legal options.

A federal judge gave the administration until later Friday to present a new reason for including the question on the survey.

