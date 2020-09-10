Report: No NBA before Christmas Day



FILE PHOTO: Aug 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; A general view outside of The Field House before game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

September 10, 2020

The 2020-21 NBA season will not begin before Christmas Day, league officials told the Board of Governors on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The league also will move the 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June but moved to Oct. 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic, to Nov. 18, he tweeted.

Still, Charania said, opening day and the draft date “remain fluid.”

By delaying the draft from October, the NBA and the players union would have additional time to amend certain aspects of the collective bargaining agreement and settle on a 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Moving draft day also would shift the opening of free agency, currently set for Oct. 18.

The NBA is finishing the delayed 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando.

–Field Level Media