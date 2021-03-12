Report: NFL revenue dropped by $4 billion in 2020



FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

March 12, 2021

The NFL lost $4 billion in revenues in 2020 compared to the prior year, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday.

Citing a source, the publication said revenues in 2020 totaled $12 billion, down from $16 billion in 2019 — a drop of 25 percent. Revenues had been projected to reach $16.5 billion.

And while the NFL played a full 16-game season, plus the playoffs, in 2020, games were played with limited or no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the revenue decline was absorbed by the individual teams, who couldn’t benefit from sales revenue tied to tickets, parking and concessions or local sponsorships during the pandemic.

League revenues, which reached $9.5 billion in 2019, did not incur as steep of a drop because the NFL received full media payments, Sports Business Journal said.

-Field Level Media