Report: Nationals to sign reliever Boxberger



FILE PHOTO: Jun 15, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brad Boxberger (26) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

July 8, 2019

The Washington Nationals will sign reliever Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The 31-year-old right-hander was an All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, leading the American League that season with 41 saves.

Boxberger was released by the Kansas City Royals earlier this month after going 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 29 appearances this season.

In 2018, he was 3-7 with 32 saves and a 4.39 ERA in 60 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He owns a career 3.59 ERA with 77 saves in eight seasons. He has struck out 395 batters in 311 innings.

–Field Level Media