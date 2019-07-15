Report: Mets to place P Wheeler (shoulder fatigue) on IL



July 15, 2019

The New York Mets will place right-hander Zack Wheeler on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder fatigue, Newsday reported Monday.

The 29-year-old is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this year and had been linked to trade talks with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Wheeler was scheduled to start Tuesday’s series opener in Minnesota. He has not pitched since July 7, when he allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings in an 8-3 loss to Philadelphia.

In parts of five seasons with the Mets, Wheeler is 39-36 with a 3.88 ERA in 114 starts.

–Field Level Media