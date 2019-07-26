Report: Mets’ Syndergaard on trading block



Jul 24, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) is greeted in the dugout in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

July 26, 2019

Expect right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard to be a quality starter on the trading block ahead of the July 31 deadline, ESPN reported Thursday through a source.

The Mets are reportedly ready to take offers. “It’s beyond listening,” a rival evaluator told ESPN. “They want to move him.”

One of the teams that has shown interest in the past is the San Diego Padres, who have a strong farm system full of prospects who could be part of a deal. The Houston Astros, with Gerrit Cole set to become a free agent in the offseason, are another team that has been mentioned, along with a Milwaukee Brewers’ squad that just lost All-Star Brandon Woodruff to an oblique injury.

Syndergaard, 26, has had problems at times with the Mets this season, compiling a 7-5 record a 4.66 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings. He is under team control through the 2021 season and is earning only $6 million this season. He’s eligible for arbitration this offseason.

MLB Network reported earlier in July that Syndergaard could be traded if the Mets are approached with the “right deal,” though it indicated the Mets were not soliciting offers.

“San Diego’s farm system, rich with high-end pitching, will allow the club to seriously pursue virtually any available starter this month,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi wrote earlier this month. “The Padres have been looking for a veteran starter since last offseason, when they had interest in Syndergaard, Corey Kluber and Marcus Stroman, among others.”

Evaluators also believe the Mets are serious about dealing closer Edwin Diaz, who was acquired along with Robinson Cano in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners.

–Field Level Media