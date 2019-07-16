Report: Mavs owner Cuban fined for leaking info



Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $50,000 by the NBA for leaking information from a recent Broad of Governors meeting to a reporter, ESPN reported Monday.

Cuban was disciplined because league rules prohibit discussing Board of Governors information with reporters or other outsiders.

The league office released a memo to inform teams of the fine but didn’t announce it publicly, according to ESPN.

“I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you,” Cuban told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive expressed concern that information about the vote to allow coaches’ challenges was being reported while the meeting was in session. Cuban reportedly immediately admitted that he was the source of the leak.

