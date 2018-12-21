Report: Machado won’t choose team before 2019



FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

December 21, 2018

Free agent infielder Manny Machado has told teams interested in his services that he won’t be making a decision until after the New Year, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The three teams known to have hosted Machado for a visit are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Machado, 26, is believed to be seeking a contract in the 10-year, $300 million-plus range.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported Friday that Machado has told friends in his hometown of Miami that he’d prefer to play in New York and will choose the Yankees if the offers are close.

Machado split his time between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. On the season, he hit .297 and had 37 home runs and 104 RBIs in 162 games.

He is a four-time All-Star and has won two Gold Glove awards.

–Field Level Media