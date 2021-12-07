Report: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to lead U.S. women’s team



FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve speaks with Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (L) during the first half of their WNBA Championship game one basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in the Target Center in Minneapolis October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve speaks with Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (L) during the first half of their WNBA Championship game one basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in the Target Center in Minneapolis October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

December 7, 2021

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will be named head coach of the U.S. women’s basketball team, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

USA Basketball has set a news conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET to announce a replacement for Dawn Staley, who stepped down in August after the American women won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reeve has been the head coach of the Lynx since 2010 and has served as general manager since 2017. Under her leadership, the Lynx have a 267-127 overall record and have won WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

She has 28 years of coaching experience at the professional and college level, and she also has been an assistant coach on several national teams.

Reeve, 55, was a coach on the past two gold-medal-winning Olympic teams.

Staley, the women’s basketball coach at South Carolina, won seven medals in international competition with USA Basketball. In August, she endorsed Reeve to succeed her.

“Cheryl’s been around for a long time and she has been an assistant coach with this team for a long time,” Staley said. “She can handle this position quite well and she’ll demand and command respect from the players.”

Reeve will debut as head coach in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

–Field Level Media