Report: LeBron James could return Friday night

April 30, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will test his injured left ankle Friday night and make a game-time decision about facing the visiting Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported.

James, 36, has been sidelined since March 20 with a high-ankle sprain, and the 20 games he has missed represents the longest injury absence of his 18-season NBA career.

He had been listed as out for Friday night’s game, but is expected to be upgraded to questionable, per the report.

The Lakers (36-26) have lost four of their last five games and are just 8-12 since the four-time league MVP injured his ankle. Los Angeles has slipped to fifth place in the Western Conference entering Friday’s action.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 41 games this season.

