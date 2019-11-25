Report: Kushner tasked with overseeing construction of southern border wall

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:53 PM PT — Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Jared Kushner is being tasked with another White House responsibility. This will add to his list of jobs, which already includes securing peace in the Middle East and reforming the criminal justice system. Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post, the president’s son-in-law will now be monitoring the development of the border wall.

According to Trump administration officials, frustration over the lack of progress on the wall led to the decision. Kushner has reportedly been holding biweekly meetings over the progress of the wall with top officials with the goal of moving construction forward. The president’s son-in-law is said to be looking at delivering 450 miles of new wall before the 2020 election, which would cover nearly one quarter of the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

However, the barrier’s construction has experienced multiple setbacks so far, which Kushner has attributed to mismanagement from former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Kusher has reportedly been seeking to pressure U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the purchase of private land to make space for the wall. In order to reach the intended goal of 450 miles of wall before election, a total of 30 to 35 miles of wall must be put up every month.