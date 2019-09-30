Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade



FILE PHOTO: Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) runs a cover route during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) runs a cover route during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

September 30, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is the main hurdle standing in the way of a trade involving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday evening.

Citing two opposing team executives, Yahoo Sports reports that Khan is not only insisting on a price tag of two “quality” first-round picks but also would rather keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term extension. The report adds that Khan is setting the bar for a deal but is not involved directly in negotiations with other teams, frustrating potential suitors.

“The idea that nothing has changed [in the trade dynamic] is wrong,” Yahoo quoted one executive as saying. “Ownership is obviously involved and a hurdle to overcome.”

Among the teams that remain interested in Ramsey are the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, according to the report.

Not long after Ramsey’s trade demand entering Week 3, most believed the cornerback could be had for a package involving first- and second-round picks, with a deal possible as soon as Sept. 20.

Ramsey played in the Jaguars’ Thursday night game on Sept. 19, then missed practices this week due to an illness, a back injury and the birth of his daughter. He did not play in Sunday’s 26-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, the first game he’s missed in his career.

The 24-year-old reiterated his trade request this week during an appearance on Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on Sirius XM.

“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing,” Ramsey said. “I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.”

Ramsey has 17 tackles and one forced fumble in three games this season. He has nine interceptions and 45 passes defensed in his career.

–Field Level Media