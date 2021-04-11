Trending

Report: Israeli security forces suspected of causing blackout of Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered a problem Sunday, April 11, involving its electrical distribution grid just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges that more quickly enrich uranium, state TV reported. It was the latest incident to strike one of Tehran's most-secured sites amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Israeli security forces are setting their sites on Iran as they look to halt their nuclear capabilities.

Commemorating Israel’s independence day on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the fight against Iran’s nuclearization. This came after reports suggested Israeli hackers caused a blackout on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

Iranian officials called the blackout an act of “nuclear terror.”

However, Netanyahu called Israel’s nuclear disarmament efforts a matter of national security and regional stability.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 21: (ISRAEL OUT) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman and Defence Minister Ehud Barak (not pictured), on November 21, 2012 in Jerusalem, Israel. An official ceasfire started at 9pm local time between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement after eight days of conflict resulting in the deaths of over 140 Palestinians, five Israelis and many hundreds injured. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – NOVEMBER 21: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pictured on November 21, 2012 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

 

“The fight against Iran’s nuclearization and its proxies is a massive task. The situation that exists today doesn’t mean it will be the same situation tomorrow,” Netanyahu stated. “It is very difficult to explain what we have done here, in this transition from nothingness to being the world power, yes, world power which we’ve built here.”

In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America’s commitment to helping Israel achieve its security goals.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Gen. Lloyd Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the ongoing U.S. military operations to counter the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 16, 2015 in Washington, DC. Austin said that slow progress was still being made against ISIL but there have been setbacks, including the ambush of U.S.-trained fighters in Syria and the buildup of Russian forces in the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill September 16, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

Additionally, American diplomats are expected to hash out details of a nuclear deal with Iranian officials later this week.

MORE NEWS: Texas Gov. Abbott Says Biden Border Crisis Now Bipartisan Issue

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE