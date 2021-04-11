Report: Israeli security forces suspected of causing blackout of Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Israeli security forces are setting their sites on Iran as they look to halt their nuclear capabilities.

Commemorating Israel’s independence day on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the fight against Iran’s nuclearization. This came after reports suggested Israeli hackers caused a blackout on Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

Iranian officials called the blackout an act of “nuclear terror.”

However, Netanyahu called Israel’s nuclear disarmament efforts a matter of national security and regional stability.

“The fight against Iran’s nuclearization and its proxies is a massive task. The situation that exists today doesn’t mean it will be the same situation tomorrow,” Netanyahu stated. “It is very difficult to explain what we have done here, in this transition from nothingness to being the world power, yes, world power which we’ve built here.”

In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America’s commitment to helping Israel achieve its security goals.

Additionally, American diplomats are expected to hash out details of a nuclear deal with Iranian officials later this week.