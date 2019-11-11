Report: Internet freedom declines worldwide

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:11 AM PT — Monday, November 11, 2019

A new report shows internet freedom has declined for users here in the U.S. and across the globe for yet another year. According to the democracy and human rights research group Freedom House, internet users around the world are experiencing less freedoms online as several governments increasingly use social media to monitor their people and spread disinformation.

The study’s findings call attention to the dangers of social media surveillance, which they claim erodes civil liberties like free speech. Freedom House also claims the spread of disinformation threatens to overturn electoral processes.

This marks the third year that internet freedom has declined in the U.S., which is home to several major tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google. These platforms have come under fire for alleged censorship and have received criticism from Capitol Hill.

“They have to quit discriminating against conservatives…no more discrimination, it’s that simple.” stated Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo. “They ought to abide by the same principles of free speech and the First Amendment that our country embraces that we love and call our own.”

President Trump and Republican lawmakers have continued to call out social media giants for their alleged biases. Several Republicans have worked to create legislation in response to censoring conservative speech, including Sen. Hawley. The continuous backlash has caused these tech giants to change. Most recently, Twitter issued an outright ban on all political ads on its platform. At the same time, Google announced it will be looking into its political ad policy in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation during election cycles.

Despite the decline in America, the U.S. still enjoys far more freedoms of expression than most countries. It’s no surprise that China was identified as the world’s worst abuser of internet freedom with ongoing protests in Hong Kong entering their sixth month. Iran and Russia were among the 21 countries defined as “not free,” while researchers named Iceland the best protector of internet freedom.