Report: Illegal alien admits Biden inspired him to cross into U.S., says ‘definitely’ wouldn’t violate U.S. immigration law under President Trump

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

An illegal immigrant admitted he would not have crossed the U.S. border if President Trump were still in office. In a recent segment by ABC News, an unnamed migrant from Brazil cited violence in his him country as the reason to arrive in the U.S. illegally.

The migrant added, Joe Biden’s promise to open up the U.S. borders inspired him to violate the U.S. immigration law.

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” the ABC News reporter asked. He responded “definitely not” and noted he “basically” crossed the U.S. border because Joe Biden was elected president.

“The main thing was the violence in my country, and the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden,” the Brazilian man said. “You know, it’s like it lightened up my hope, you know what I mean?”

The State Department considers Brazil a free country with regular elections, which means Brazilian nationals do not qualify for political asylum in the U.S. However, the Biden administration has seemingly touted asylum and immigration benefits to anyone who crosses our southern border.