Report: Illegal alien admits Biden inspired him to cross into U.S., says ‘definitely’ wouldn’t violate U.S. immigration law under President Trump

FILE - In this Thursday, March 18, 2021, file photo migrants who were caught trying to sneak into the United States and deported rest under a ramp that leads to the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the U.S. in Reynosa, Mexico. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE – In this Thursday, March 18, 2021, file photo migrants who were caught trying to sneak into the United States and deported rest under a ramp that leads to the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the U.S. in Reynosa, Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

An illegal immigrant admitted he would not have crossed the U.S. border if President Trump were still in office. In a recent segment by ABC News, an unnamed migrant from Brazil cited violence in his him country as the reason to arrive in the U.S. illegally.

The migrant added, Joe Biden’s promise to open up the U.S. borders inspired him to violate the U.S. immigration law.

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” the ABC News reporter asked. He responded “definitely not” and noted he “basically” crossed the U.S. border because Joe Biden was elected president.

“The main thing was the violence in my country, and the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden,” the Brazilian man said. “You know, it’s like it lightened up my hope, you know what I mean?”

The State Department considers Brazil a free country with regular elections, which means Brazilian nationals do not qualify for political asylum in the U.S. However, the Biden administration has seemingly touted asylum and immigration benefits to anyone who crosses our southern border.

