Report: Harris aides blame Gabbard for drop in polls

UPDATED 12:06 PM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

Aides of Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris are saying fellow candidate Tulsi Gabbard is the reason their campaign is suffering. New reports are detailing the slump in the California senator’s bid as advisers say the drop in polls started after the July debate where Gabbard slammed Harris’ record.

During the debate, Gabbard took aim at Harris’ history as a prosecutor by saying she was in a position to help people yet she didn’t. She also said Harris laughed off marijuana use comments while imprisoning people for the same crime, and using prisoners as so-called “cheap labor.”

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” said Gabbard. “She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.”

These comments reportedly “alarmed” several Harris donors with advisers worrying the candidate is unable to “carry a message beyond the initial script.” Both the New York Times and Washington Post have reported the Harris campaign is “nearing a collapse” as voters still have questions about who she is and what she supports.