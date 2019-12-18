Report: Group of House Democrats pushing to withhold articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Some House Democrats are urging leadership to withhold articles of impeachment in order to gain leverage against the president in the Senate. Rep. Earl Blumenauer reportedly suggested the idea on Wednesday as the House prepared to hold a final vote.

Blumenauer said he still hopes to impeach the president, but wouldn’t release the articles until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to allow testimony from witnesses that Democrats want to hear from.

Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer says Pelosi should withhold transferring impeachment articles to Senate: "I hope the House retains control of the articles until the Speaker and Leader Schumer can negotiate agreement on process and witnesses from McConnell" https://t.co/wmoUYmh4Ty pic.twitter.com/11w20p41LP — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had proposed that acting Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify in a Senate trial. However, Sen. McConnell shot down the request.

“The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to rerun the entire background investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it,” he said. “The trajectory that the Democratic leader apparently wants to take us down, before he’s even heard opening arguments, could set a nightmarish precedent.”

If the impeachment articles were to be withheld by the House, it would delay a Senate trial and the president’s anticipated acquittal for months.

Related: Sen. Graham: I Will Not Support Witnesses Being Called For By President Trump Or Sen. Schumer