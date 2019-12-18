Trending

Report: Group of House Democrats pushing to withhold articles of impeachment

Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., speaks on the House floor as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:20 PM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Some House Democrats are urging leadership to withhold articles of impeachment in order to gain leverage against the president in the Senate. Rep. Earl Blumenauer reportedly suggested the idea on Wednesday as the House prepared to hold a final vote.

Blumenauer said he still hopes to impeach the president, but wouldn’t release the articles until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to allow testimony from witnesses that Democrats want to hear from.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had proposed that acting Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify in a Senate trial. However, Sen. McConnell shot down the request.

“The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury to hear a trial, not to rerun the entire background investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it,” he said. “The trajectory that the Democratic leader apparently wants to take us down, before he’s even heard opening arguments, could set a nightmarish precedent.”

If the impeachment articles were to be withheld by the House, it would delay a Senate trial and the president’s anticipated acquittal for months.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to attend a health care event at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

