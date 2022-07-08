Report: Fmr WWE CEO McMahon paid out $12M to settle

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:27 PM PT – Friday, July 8, 2022

A new report revealed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon paid out more than $12 million to settle sexual misconduct allegations against him over the past 16 years. The payouts reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, went to four unnamed women affiliated with the WWE as part of deals which prohibited them from discussing or pursuing potential legal claims against McMahon.

The newly reportedly settlements include a $7.5 million agreement with a former wrestler who has alleged the 76-year-old coerced her into sexual relations with him then refused to renew her contract after she did not want to continue relations. It’s claimed she and her attorney approached McMahon four years ago to negotiate the payment.

In 2006, it’s claimed a former manager who worked for 10 years at the company was paid $1 million after he allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with her.

The WWE board of directors is investigating claims that McMahon reached a $3million deal with a former WWE paralegal with whom he allegedly had an affair. The board said the allegations are being taken “very seriously.”

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO last month amid the investigation into the alleged misconduct.