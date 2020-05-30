Report: Fla. police officer stabbed in neck during riots

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

Multiple police officers were reportedly injured during a riot in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. According to reports, demonstrations began peacefully on Saturday after around 1,200 people showed up for one event.

By the evening hours, a couple hundred people remained. They began rioting in the downtown area, attacking officers and vandalizing several police cars.

One officer was reportedly stabbed in the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“There were some kids out there making their voices heard respectfully, and then they left. The folks that are left, it’s not about peaceful protest. It’s not about reform, it’s not about change. It’s about violence.”

– Lenny Curry, Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida

The mayor has promised the city will work with those who are willing to work peacefully for justice, but emphasized those who cause damage and attack first responders won’t be tolerated.