Report: FBI targets Project Veritas over alleged Ashley Biden diary

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Friday, August 26, 2022

The FBI continues to target investigative reporters at Project Veritas over President Biden’s daughter’s alleged diary.

According to Breitbart News on Thursday, the FBI planned to use the guilty plea of two-Florida residents, who allegedly stole Ashley Biden’s Diary, to go after Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. The two-suspects admitted to selling the alleged diary to Project Veritas, although it was never published due to authenticity concerns.

Guilty pleas for two people who stole Ashley Biden's diary (among other property) and sold it to Project Veritas https://t.co/kndEAgzE8z — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 25, 2022

O’Keefe sued the Biden Justice Department for being spied on and targeted by the FBI over the alleged journal. He said that he and his company were not involved in any theft and that they delivered the alleged diary to law enforcement.

Pages of the alleged diary have been shared online. Those pages detailed events Ashley Biden experienced at a young age such as taking showers with her father and being hyper-sexualized.