Report: FBI looking into hundreds of pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin

UPDATED 12:15 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The FBI is looking into a slew of recent pardons handed down by Kentucky’s former Governor Matt Bevin on his way out of office. Monday reports said the agency is investigating his move to issue pardons to more than 650 people earlier this month.

“The criminal justice system is intended to find the proper balance between justice for the victims and rehabilitation for the offenders. When it is not possible to guarantee more of either being accomplished by further incarceration, it is reasonable for a person to be considered for either a commutation or a pardon. We are blessed to be Americans, living in a land that offers the possibility of a second chance for those who have ruined their first one.”

– Matt Bevin, Former Governor of Kentucky

The Republican politician came under intense scrutiny after it was discovered some of the inmates were convicted of murders, rape and child abuse. Bevin doubled down on his decision by saying the people released had already been scheduled for a specific date or were eligible for possible early release.

“Contrary to that which has been falsely stated by many, not a single person was released who had not already been scheduled for a specific release date or who was sentenced with the eligibility to be considered for early release,” he said. “The vast majority of those who were pardoned have actually been out of prison for years and had fully paid their debt to society.”

11/20: The myriad statements and suggestions that financial or political considerations played a part in the decision making process, are both highly offensive and entirely false… To repeat such uncorroborated rumors and lies is reprehensible… — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

Earlier this month, the former governor also came under fire by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the move “inappropriate.”

“It seems to me it was completely inappropriate,” said McConnell. “I respect he had the power to do it, but looking at the examples of people who were incarcerated as a result of heinous crimes, no, I don’t approve of it.”

Bevin has said he would welcome a federal investigation into the pardons. He even suggested other people may come under the microscope if he’s being probed.