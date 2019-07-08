Report: Falcons WR Jones not planning holdout



FILE PHOTO: Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers' Tarell Brown makes the tackle during the second quarter in the NFL NFC Championship football game in Atlanta, Georgia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes FILE PHOTO: Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers' Tarell Brown makes the tackle during the second quarter in the NFL NFC Championship football game in Atlanta, Georgia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

July 8, 2019

Julio Jones does not intend to sit out while waiting for a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner Arthur Blank has told reporters that he intends to make the star wide receiver a Falcon “for life.” That is enough to satisfy the six-time Pro Bowl selection for now.

“Mr. Blank gave us his word,” Jones said in comments published Monday by TMZ. “That’s golden. … (Blank’s) word is that it’s going to get done. … There’s no stress on my end. I’m not thinking about it.

“(Blank) makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there’s a holdout or anything like that.”

Jones, 30, has surpassed 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons. He hauled in 113 catches for a league-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

The Falcons are set to pay Jones $9.6 million next season and $11.426 million in 2020, according to NFL.com. He ranks 12th among wideouts in average salary.

–Field Level Media