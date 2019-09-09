Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot



FILE PHOTO: Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks against New York Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (94) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks against New York Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (94) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

September 9, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons fear first-round offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot in Sunday’s season-opening loss at the Minnesota Vikings, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported.

Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard in his NFL debut.

He will have further tests Monday and the Falcons are “holding out hope,” per the report.

Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.

–Field Level Media