Reports: Dolphins trade DB Fitzpatrick to Steelers



Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

September 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins traded disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round draft pick, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.

If true, that would give the Dolphins three first-round picks in the 2020 draft, adding to their own and the one they acquired from the Houston Texans in the trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil in late August. Miami also holds two first-round picks in 2021 and multiple second-round picks in each of the next two drafts.

Fitzpatrick reportedly was allowed to seek a trade, and agent Joel Segal had contacted a number of teams. The 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft apparently has been unhappy with playing multiple positions. The Dolphins used Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.

Before the reports of the deal emerged, media reports indicated that Miami’s potential trade partners included Dallas, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington.

In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah was being incorrectly used at strong safety.

After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.

“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong,” Fitzpatrick said. “Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions. I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”

The Dolphins (0-2) have been accused of tanking this season after trading away many veteran players, including Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in the Texans trade and linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers are off to an 0-2 start, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season due to a right elbow injury.

–Field Level Media