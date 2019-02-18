Report: Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib Paid Herself $17,500 After Midterm Elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:22 AM PT — Saturday, March 2, 2019

An investigation reveals Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib paid herself $17,500 as a salary from campaign funds after the 2018 midterm elections.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Tlaib paid herself $2,000 in November, and a little more than $15,000 in December.

The money was reportedly paid weeks after the midterms, which violates FEC rules that allow candidates to pay themselves only until the election date.

Experts say Tlaib may have lowered her monthly payments for political purposes, knowing she would make up the difference by giving herself a lump sum payment at the end.