Report: Cowboys QB Prescott turns down $30million-per-year offer



FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

August 12, 2019

Dak Prescott reportedly turned down $30 million a year from the Dallas Cowboys and wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Monday that Prescott is “seeking a contract worth $40 million per year.”

ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams reported, citing her own sources, that Prescott did not demand $40 million per year.

The highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value is the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. The Seahawks made Wilson the top-paid passer in the league at $35 million per year on a new deal this year, the latest in a string of new contracts for quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons).

In June, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Prescott had considered an offer worth $34 million per year. Not long after, Prescott said he wouldn’t put a ceiling on his value or consider a “hometown” discount.

“For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don’t know how fair that is to say,” Prescott told USA Today. “Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up.”

Whether the Cowboys are in a position, or can create the salary-cap room, to sign Prescott while negotiating with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper is unclear. Prescott and Cooper are present at training camp.

Prescott has 67 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2016 and taking over as the starter from an injured Tony Romo.

