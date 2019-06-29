Report: China, U.S. reach agreement on phase one trade deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

The U.S. and China have reportedly reached an agreement on the terms of a phase one trade deal. Sources said the two sides have come to an agreement on the principles of that deal, which was reviewed by the president on Thursday afternoon.

#BREAKING: The U.S. and China have reportedly reached an agreement on the terms of a 'phase one' trade deal. It's now awaiting approval from President Trump. #OANN — One America News (@OANN) December 12, 2019

Ahead of a meeting with his economic advisers earlier that day, President Trump hinted that a deal was close.

Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Reports said China has agreed to purchase roughly $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products in 2020 as part of the new deal.

The agreement came after two months of negotiations and ahead of a key tariff deadline. The U.S. was set to impose additional tariffs on Beijing this Sunday, but has since offered to delay those measures and slash previous trade duties in half.

