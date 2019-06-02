Report: China ready to resume trade talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:05 PM PT – Sun. June 2, 2019

China expresses “a wish to work together” with the U.S. on a trade deal, amid U.S. imposed tariffs on their imports.

Sources Sunday said Chinese officials and documents recently revealed they are willing to “adopt a cooperative approach to find a solution.”

Beijing trade experts said the softened rhetoric is a signal talks can resume. However, China reiterated in order for a deal to be reached, President Trump has to put his America first policy on the back-burner.

This comes after China threatened to bar exports of rare earth metals to the U.S. and create their own blacklist of American companies.