Report: China deleting information about treatment of Uighur Muslims

UPDATED 3:33 PM PT — Saturday, December 14, 2019

The Chinese government is reportedly deleting information related to the country’s detainment of Uighur Muslims. The Associated Press reported the regional government in Xinjiang has been seizing documents pertaining to the mistreatment of religious minorities.

The move followed an information leak of meeting discussions at the Chinese Communist Party headquarters. Some formerly detained individuals claimed they have been asked to turn over release papers or face lifetime imprisonment.

The leak prompted U.S. lawmakers to vote in favor of blacklisting the Chinese officials involved in the mass incarceration and human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims. Last week, the House passed the Uighur Act of 2019 in a 407 to 1 vote.

“The purpose of this act is to direct United States resources to address human rights violations and abuses…by the People’s Republic of China’s mass surveillance and internment of over 1,000,000 Uighurs and other predominantly Turkic Muslim ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” read the bill.

Several international journalists recently released documents from Mainland China, which detailed the country’s system of forced labor camps. The documents revealed Beijing is holding more than one million people in such camps for the purposes of ideological indoctrination and cheap labor.

The majority of detainees are ethnic and religious minorities, including the Kazakh and Uighur people.

“It’s a cultural genocide, and it’s a coercive social re-engineering,” stated Senior Fellow Adrian Zenz. “The Chinese state’s present attempt to eradicate independent and free expressions of the distinct ethnic and religious identities in Xinjiang is nothing less than a systematic campaign of cultural genocide and should be treated as such.”

China has detained up to a million Muslims, a campaign it calls a benevolent and routine effort against the pull of extremism. But 403 pages of Communist Party documents we obtained reveal how officials plotted to carry out a ruthless, coercive clampdown. https://t.co/s6Sa2GenA3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 16, 2019

Testimonies from former detainees revealed harsh conditions in the camps.

“We slept on the floor in a cell with cement walls and steel doors,” said former detainee Gulbakhar Jalilova. “You wouldn’t imagine a human being could be treated this way.”

China has rejected accusations of running a system of labor camps. Chinese officials are claiming these facilities are vocational schools that help deter Islamic terror and regional separatism.

“Since the measures have been taken, there’s no single terrorist incident in the past three years,” read a statement from the U.K.’s Chinese Embassy. “The so-called leaked documents are fabrication and fake news.”