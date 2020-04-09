Report: Chiefs add ex-Raiders RB Washington



FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears - NFL International Series - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 6, 2019 Oakland Raiders' DeAndre Washington in action with Chicago Bears' Danny Trevathan Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Oakland Raiders v Chicago Bears - NFL International Series - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 6, 2019 Oakland Raiders' DeAndre Washington in action with Chicago Bears' Danny Trevathan Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

April 9, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running back DeAndre Washington, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday.

Washington, 27, played the first four years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, battling the Chiefs in the AFC West.

He had career highs of 108 carries, three rushing touchdowns, 36 catches and 292 receiving yards last season, although his rushing-yardage total (387) was hindered by a 3.6 yards-per-carry average.

Across 55 career games (five starts), Washington has 282 carries for 1,122 yards and seven scores, plus 88 receptions for 613 yards and a touchdown.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, Washington was teammates with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for two years (2014-15) while with the Red Raiders.

–Field Level Media