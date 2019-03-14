Report: CBS fires ABC’s Epstein leaker

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

Another news station has become embroiled in the suspected Epstein cover-up. CBS News has reportedly fired the suspected leaker who released the hot mic footage of ABC anchor Amy Robach. Thursday reports said ABC executives warned CBS that their former employee was working for them, which led to the employee’s termination.

Earlier this week, Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic saying she could have exposed Epstein years ago if it was not for ABC suddenly canceling her story. The footage was first made public by Project Veritas.

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on 'hot mic' in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was "unbelievable" #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

Many have questioned ABC’s decision to shelve the story. Donald Trump Jr. brought up the issue while on ABC’s ‘The View.’

“ABC is, right now, chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed,” stated Trump Jr.

ABC news has denied allegations against their network and is saying the anchor’s story on Epstein did not meet their “journalistic standards.” CBS has yet to comment on the issue.