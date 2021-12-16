Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have MCL surgery



FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

December 16, 2021

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have surgery on his torn MCL but could return in the playoffs, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Hopkins has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season and is likely out for at least six weeks, per the report. His return hinges on the Cardinals (10-3) making a deep postseason run.

Hopkins, 29, had an MRI on Tuesday and received a second opinion from noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

He suffered the injury in Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals have four games remaining in the regular season.

Hopkins was injured on the next-to-last drive of the game after leaping for a jump ball in the end zone. Two Rams defenders landed on his legs. He got up slowly and retreated to the sideline, missing Arizona’s final unsuccessful drive. He finished the game with five catches for 54 yards on a team-high 12 targets.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this season. He missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

(Field Level Media)