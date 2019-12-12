Trending

Report: Boris Johnson’s conservatives win majority in Parliament

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party’s final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured a large conservative majority in Parliament following the U.K.’s snap general election on Thursday. According to preliminary results from BBC, Johnson’s Conservative Party is on course to get 368 seats in Parliament, which is up from the current 298 seats.

The Labour opposition is projected to get 198 seats, while its allies – Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats – are expected to get 55 and 13 seats respectively.

The prime minister took to Twitter to thank voters and volunteers for their support.

Ballots are still being counted and the final results are expected on Friday. Experts said Johnson will be able to pass his Brexit deal and advance his post-Brexit agenda in the coming weeks.

Ballot boxes are opened at the Leisure Centre, in Omagh, Northern Ireland, as counting gets underway for the 2019 General Election, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE