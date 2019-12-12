Report: Boris Johnson’s conservatives win majority in Parliament

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured a large conservative majority in Parliament following the U.K.’s snap general election on Thursday. According to preliminary results from BBC, Johnson’s Conservative Party is on course to get 368 seats in Parliament, which is up from the current 298 seats.

The Labour opposition is projected to get 198 seats, while its allies – Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats – are expected to get 55 and 13 seats respectively.

The prime minister took to Twitter to thank voters and volunteers for their support.

Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2019

Ballots are still being counted and the final results are expected on Friday. Experts said Johnson will be able to pass his Brexit deal and advance his post-Brexit agenda in the coming weeks.