Report: Bill Taylor open to public testimony

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

After speaking privately to impeachment investigators, the acting ambassador to Ukraine said he is willing to testify publicly. Reports released on Wednesday claimed William Taylor is open to sharing his knowledge of U.S. relations with Ukraine.

The House is set to vote on a resolution Thursday that would formalize the impeachment procedures. If approved, the measure would enable witnesses to appear for public hearings before members of Congress.

In his recent closed-door deposition, Taylor raised allegations of a quid pro quo related to Ukraine. His testimony has come under scrutiny by the president and his Republicans allies on Capitol Hill.

“It’s not firsthand from Ambassador Taylor, it’s not secondhand from Ambassador Taylor (and) it’s not third-hand from Ambassador Taylor,” stated Representative Lee Zeldin. “On the process and the substance, this whole thing has been a joke.”

As House Democrats move forward with impeachment, there has reportedly been no request made to have Taylor publicly appear before lawmakers. Democrats are continuing to schedule private hearings with more witnesses in the coming days and weeks.