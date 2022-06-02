Report: Biden’s crises help advance ‘green transition’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:06 AM PT – Thursday, June 2, 2022

A new report suggested President Joe Biden’s economic failures could be part of a plan to unleash the so-called “green economy.” According to the analysis of Biden’s economic policies by the Epoch Times, skyrocketing gas prices and the supply chain crisis are actually helping advance the administration’s green agenda.

The report pointed out that Biden’s officials believe the US is in the midst of a “green transition.” It noted, citizens would be better off in the future if the Biden administration discouraged the use of gas-powered vehicles and realigned supply chains now.

Opinion💭by @JoshJPhilipp & Frank Fang As Americans bear the brunt of a sagging economy, President Biden appears to be framing this as a good thing. The US, Biden says, is in the midst of an “incredible transition”—paving the way for a green economy. https://t.co/Y5jmTQj6xm — Epoch Times Opinion (@EpochOpinion) June 1, 2022

Biden has suggested the current crises helps bring down what he has called “the old economy.” The Epoch Times speculated that today’s economic problems may have been planned.

“Here’s the situation: when it comes to gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place,” Biden stated. “And God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

Meanwhile, a rising number of economists are warning Biden’s energy policies are becoming the driving factor behind the inflation crisis. Investor Stephen Schork said rising prices on natural gas are driving fuel and heating prices, while also contributing to rising food prices. He believes “the war on natural gas is a war on the American consumer.”

“So the inflation has not peaked…and this is the problem, runaway inflation at the gas pump and the grocery counter has been the lead indicator for recession of the last six recessions in the United States,” Schork explained.

As a result, US consumers are facing shrinking incomes and worse quality of life. The US economy shrank nearly 1.5 percent in the first quarter, which has added to the fears of a broader economic downturn this year.