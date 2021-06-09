Report: Biden could tap House Problem Solvers Caucus to pass infrastructure bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The House Problem Solvers Caucus is looking to pick up the pieces of a bipartisan infrastructure deal led by GOP senators. According to reports, the Biden administration could set their sights on Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-.Pa.) who are working closely with moderates in the upper chamber.

This comes after the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus met with top White House officials on Monday to discuss infrastructure. Analysts believe Biden could use Gottheimer and Fitzpatrick to sell his infrastructure deal to the House. For his part, Fitzpatrick noted the importance of caucus members “standing with the country first” and “not being driven by any political ideology.”

Meanwhile, a Democrat lawmaker recently admitted the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan is really about so-called climate change. During a recent virtual town hall, New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) said the Democrat-led proposal focuses on items unrelated to infrastructure. He also said many Americans would agree, which is something Republican lawmakers have been saying since Biden outlined his vision.

Malinowski said he hopes his state can help move America away from fossil fuels and stressed how Biden’s bill would accomplish that. However, the plan doesn’t mention the thousands of jobs it would kill.

Malinowski’s comments come as negotiations for a bipartisan infrastructure deal have fallen apart.

