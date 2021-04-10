Trending

Report: Biden admin. failing to distribute vaccine doses

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered on December 17, 2020. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:48 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Biden administration is reportedly failing to distribute vaccines to harder hit states.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is calling on the White House to send additional vaccine doses to the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 16: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduces Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center October 16, 2020 in Southfield,m Michigan. With 18 days until the election, Biden is campaigning in Michigan, a state President Donald Trump won in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin of victory in the state's presidential election history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 16: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shown on October 16, 2020 in Southfield, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

“We’ve been speaking with the administration in D.C. regularly for the last few days and will continue to do so. Anyone who looks at a COVID map knows that Michigan is unquestionably a national hot spot right now,” Whitmer stated. “My team and I have been in regular conversation with the National COVID response team and we have asked for more vaccines.”

However, the Biden administration rejected that request, claiming it did not want to take any vaccine doses away from other areas of the country.

Meanwhile, reports say Michigan has the highest number of cases in the U.S., and most adult patients in ICU.

