Report: Biden admin. failing to distribute vaccine doses

UPDATED 1:48 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Biden administration is reportedly failing to distribute vaccines to harder hit states.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is calling on the White House to send additional vaccine doses to the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We’ve been speaking with the administration in D.C. regularly for the last few days and will continue to do so. Anyone who looks at a COVID map knows that Michigan is unquestionably a national hot spot right now,” Whitmer stated. “My team and I have been in regular conversation with the National COVID response team and we have asked for more vaccines.”

However, the Biden administration rejected that request, claiming it did not want to take any vaccine doses away from other areas of the country.

I am excited to join millions of Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19 by getting the first dose of the safe, effective vaccine. All Michiganders are now eligible, and I urge all everyone to get vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones. Let’s beat this virus together. pic.twitter.com/GLnTF8MAsc — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, reports say Michigan has the highest number of cases in the U.S., and most adult patients in ICU.