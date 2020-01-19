Trending

Report: At least 79 dead, 130 wounded after missile attack in Yemen

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

Dozens were killed and wounded after a ballistic missile attack on a mosque in Yemen. Sunday reports said at least 79 people are dead and as many as 130 are wounded after Saturday’s strike, which took place in an area controlled by the Saudi-led coalition.

The attack was blamed on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. However, the group did not immediately claim responsibility.

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

A UN diplomat confirmed the attack and cautioned those involved to focus on policy instead of violence.

“I have said before that the hard-earned progress that Yemen has made on de-escalation is very fragile,” stated Envoy Martin Griffiths. “Such actions can derail this progress.”

Yemen’s President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi condemned the attack, calling it “disgraceful”and “cowardly.”

The strike was described as the bloodiest attack in the region since the start of the region’s civil war.

