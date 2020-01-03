Report: At least 5 dead after airstrike targeted Iranian militia in Baghdad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

At least five people were killed on Friday after an airstrike hit a medical convoy just north of Baghdad. Iraqi officials said two vehicles were targeted near Camp Taji, which were carrying a convoy of medics with the Popular Mobilization Forces.

BREAKING: US MQ-9 Reaper drone targeted a convoy carrying several high ranking officials of Iranian-intelligence backed paramilitary forces in Taji, North of Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/m1weIltX3p — Michael Coudrey 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCoudrey) January 3, 2020

Three others were also critically wounded. As of now, none of the victims have been identified.

The Pentagon has not confirmed whether it conducted this latest airstrike. However, some reports cited anonymous officials, who claimed the U.S. did not carry out the attack.

#NEW: An American official who spoke on the condition on anonymity denied the U.S. was behind a reported strike attack on two vehicles north of Baghdad, which killed five people earlier today. (Per @AP) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 4, 2020

This new attack came a day after the group’s leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in the airstrike that eliminated General Qasem Soleimani.

This is developing news. Please check back later for updates.