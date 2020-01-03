Trending

Report: At least 5 dead after airstrike targeted Iranian militia in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the headquarters of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:40 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

At least five people were killed on Friday after an airstrike hit a medical convoy just north of Baghdad. Iraqi officials said two vehicles were targeted near Camp Taji, which were carrying a convoy of medics with the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Three others were also critically wounded. As of now, none of the victims have been identified.

The Pentagon has not confirmed whether it conducted this latest airstrike. However, some reports cited anonymous officials, who claimed the U.S. did not carry out the attack.

This new attack came a day after the group’s leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in the airstrike that eliminated General Qasem Soleimani.

Related: Reports: U.S. To Deploy Over 3K Additional Troops To The Middle East

FILE – In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis listens to a question during an interview in Fallujah, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

This is developing news. Please check back later for updates.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE