Report: 73% of voters worried about migrants spreading COVID-19

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A new poll showed the majority of voters had concerns about migrants bringing COVID-19 into the United States. On Tuesday, a poll by Rasmussen found that 73 percent of participants were worried about a large number of migrants possibly super-spreading the virus to Americans.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. border under the Biden administration’s new policy.

"Regarding the growing number of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico, how concerned are you about the government's ability to handle them while meeting Covid-19 protocols?" 1000 National Likely Voters – Total Concerned

Democrats 61%

Unaffiliated 74%

GOP 86%

“President Biden’s border crisis has got to get reversed,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) stated. “If you look at where we are right now, you have thousands of people crossing illegally into the United States every single day. Those border states are getting overrun [and] it’s a drain on their resources. There are super spreader caravans coming across.”

In the meantime, hundreds of migrants have tested positive for the virus as hospitals near the border have reported a surge in cases.