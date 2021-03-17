Trending

Report: 73% of voters worried about migrants spreading COVID-19

People surround a car as it arrives carrying food donations at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People surround a car as it arrives carrying food donations at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A new poll showed the majority of voters had concerns about migrants bringing COVID-19 into the United States. On Tuesday, a poll by Rasmussen found that 73 percent of participants were worried about a large number of migrants possibly super-spreading the virus to Americans.

Baja California state health workers question a woman at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Baja California state health workers question a woman at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 

Meanwhile, over 100,000 illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. border under the Biden administration’s new policy.

“President Biden’s border crisis has got to get reversed,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) stated. “If you look at where we are right now, you have thousands of people crossing illegally into the United States every single day. Those border states are getting overrun [and] it’s a drain on their resources. There are super spreader caravans coming across.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference with other Republican members of the House of Representatives at the Capitol on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

 

In the meantime, hundreds of migrants have tested positive for the virus as hospitals near the border have reported a surge in cases.

 

RELATED: DHS Secy. Mayorkas Testifies Before House Committee On Growing Border Crisis

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE