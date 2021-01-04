Report: 49ers, K Gould agree to two-year extension



FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) warms up before team drills at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) warms up before team drills at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

January 4, 2021

Kicker Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a two-year, $7.25 million guaranteed contract extension, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Gould, 38, was set to become a free agent when the league year ends.

In his 16th NFL season, Gould has made 19 of 23 field goal attempts and 36 of 38 PATs for the 49ers (6-9).

The former Penn State kicker began his career with the Chicago Bears (2005-15), then spent one season with the New York Giants before landing with the 49ers in 2017.

An All-Pro in 2006, Gould has connected on 86.6 percent of his field goal tries (400 of 462) and 97.4 percent of his extra point attempts (531 of 545) in 236 games.

–Field Level Media