Report: 3 women accuse EU Amb. Sondland of sexual misconduct

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:24 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland is facing several allegations of sexual misconduct. On Wednesday, ProPublica reported three women have accused Sondland of “unwanted sexual contact” in a business setting.

One woman said the ambassador exposed himself during a meeting and she fell over the back of a couch trying to get away from him. The report said Sondland engaged in “professional retaliation” against his alleged victims after they rejected him.

Three women told us that after rejecting unwanted sexual advances from Gordon Sondland, he retaliated against them professionally. Sondland, now the EU ambassador at the center of the impeachment inquiry, has denied the accusations. https://t.co/mIKtkUk74C — ProPublica (@propublica) November 28, 2019

The reported incidents spanned over a seven year period; the most recent case happened nearly a decade ago.

Ambassador Sondland denied the allegations and has since issued a statement.

“In decades of my career in business and civic affairs, my conduct can be affirmed by hundreds of employees and colleagues with whom I have worked in countless circumstances,” stated Sondland. “These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes.”

The ambassador’s lawyer, Jim McDermott, said these accusations came from individuals who “pursued Ambassador Sondland for financial and personal gain.” McDermott suggested they may be retaliating because the ambassador declined their business proposals.