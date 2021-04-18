Rep. Waters calls on protesters to ‘get more confrontational’ if Derek Chauvin acquitted

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Democrat Representative Maxine Waters (Calif.) called for protesters to “get more confrontational.”

Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this? https://t.co/nXzV0trmN3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

Waters made the statements during an anti-police protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Saturday evening with regard to the possibility of an acquittal in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Maxine Waters traveled across state lines to incite a riot — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

According to reports, Waters also urged protesters to break the law by ignoring the city’s 11 p.m. curfew while stating she wouldn’t join them in doing so herself.

Hi @GOPLeader you have a sitting Congresswoman from California inciting riots across state lines in Minnesota. Block all legislation and hearings until she is stripped of her committees. — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Critics have called out Waters for her rhetoric, pointing to her previous calls to harass Trump administration officials in 2018. They have said she should be stripped of her committees for allegedly “inciting an insurrection” with her comments.