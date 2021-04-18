Trending

Rep. Waters calls on protesters to ‘get more confrontational’ if Derek Chauvin acquitted

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - APRIL 17: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) joins demonstrators in a protest outside the Brooklyn Center police station on April 17, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. This is the seventh day of protests in the suburban Minneapolis city following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who has since resigned from the force and been charged with second-degree manslaughter for the shooting. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Democrat Representative Maxine Waters (Calif.) called for protesters to “get more confrontational.”

Waters made the statements during an anti-police protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Saturday evening with regard to the possibility of an acquittal in the Derek Chauvin trial.

According to reports, Waters also urged protesters to break the law by ignoring the city’s 11 p.m. curfew while stating she wouldn’t join them in doing so herself.

Critics have called out Waters for her rhetoric, pointing to her previous calls to harass Trump administration officials in 2018. They have said she should be stripped of her committees for allegedly “inciting an insurrection” with her comments.

