Rep. Walorski, 3 others killed in car crash

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Thursday, August 4, 2022

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) honored congresswoman Jackie Walorski following her death in a car crash. Both lawmakers delivered remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday, sending their condolences to Walorski’s loved ones and the families of her two staffers also killed in the incident earlier in the day.

Braun recalled that Walorski was one of “the first great Hoosiers” he got to know when he was considering running for Senate. He described her as a true leader representing the state of Indiana.

Jackie was one of the first people I got to know when I was running for Senate. She was a true leader and we were blessed to have her representing Hoosiers here in Congress. Sending my condolences to her family and friends and the loved ones of Emma and Zach. pic.twitter.com/vouttCpc2J — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) August 3, 2022

Young called the late congresswoman a “good friend” and praised her love for Indiana. He noted, Walorski devoted her life to fighting for the people she represented. Young highlighted her positive attitude and spirit.

“I know that Jackie loved the state of Indiana,” Young stated. “She loved the Hoosiers throughout the state. She had an incredible sense of humor. So incredibly smart, so talented in many ways and she’ll be missed. I join countless Hoosiers and I know Sen. Braun in praying for her husband, Dean, for her entire family and for all those who came to love and respect Jackie.”

All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 3, 2022

According to Indiana police, the vehicle holding the congresswoman and two staffers was hit head-on by another vehicle after it veered into their lane. The tragic incident prompted an outpouring of support from her colleagues.

Walorski was first elected to Congress back in 2012 and was seeking a sixth term. She was the top GOP member on the Subcommittee for Worker and Family Support. Walorski also served on the House Ways and Means Committee.

MORE NEWS: Pelosi Holds Joint Press Conference With Taiwanese President